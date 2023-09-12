Kim Aurin in action in the PBA Draft Combine at the Gatorade Hoops Center, September 12, 2023. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The San Sebastian pair of Kenneth Villapando and Rhinwil Yambing along with PBA 3x3 veteran Kim Aurin were among the players who stood out on Day 1 of the 2023 Gatorade Draft Combine at the Gatorade Hoops gymnasium in Mandaluyong.

Villapando recorded the fastest time in the three-quarter-court sprint with a clocking of 2.81 seconds, while Yambing had the highest standing vertical leap with 34.5 inches.

Aurin, who suited up for Barangay Ginebra in both the 3x3 tournament and On Tour, led four others who emerged best in the reaction test with a perfect score of 100 percent. The other rookie prospects who achieved the same were Jose Carlos Cullar (La Salle), John Gob (UP), and Enoch Valdez (Lyceum).

Meanwhile, 14 of the record 128 applicants were unable to participate in the first day of the Combine, including Fil-foreign prospects Brandon Bates, Keith Datu, and Stephen Holt -- the prospective top pick in the draft. Per reports, all three players submitted excuse letters to the PBA Commissioner's Office.

San Beda's Clifford Jopia was measured as the tallest in this year's rookie batch at 6-foot-7, while the smallest are Rapahel Mallari and Ryan Costelo, both at 5-foot-5.

Another San Sebastian stalwart in Larry Arpia had the record in the max vertical leap of 43 inches.

Former San Beda big man Kemark Carino, who suited up in the Japan B. League, had the longest reach (standing) and wingspan with 105 and 86 inches, respectively.

Tsutonomi Tateishi, formerly of Santo Tomas and Benilde, shared the longest reach (standing) with Carino also at 105 inches.

The Draft Combine will conclude on Wednesday with a players' orientation, followed by the conclusion of 5-on-5 games in the afternoon.