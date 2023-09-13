Kenneth Tuffin poses with PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and Barangay Ginebra's LA Tenorio during the awarding ceremony. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Former FEU Tamaraw Kenneth Tuffin turned out to be the best shooter among the current crop of PBA Draft applicants by winning the three-point shootout on Wednesday.

Tuffin knocked down a total of 15 points during the second day of the PBA Draft Combine at the Gatorade Hoops Center.

He bested Kyt Jimenez who scored 12, the same output as former Ateneo guard Jolo Mendoza. Jamel Ramos, the other shooter who made the final round, had nine points.

Tuffin suited up for FEU in the UAAP but decided to forgo his final season just as the pandemic broke out.

He moved New Zealand to play for Taranaki in the National Basketball League.

He later transferred to the Wellington Saints before returning home to join the draft.

Team NLEX. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

Meanwhile, Team NLEX defeated Team Phoenix in the final round of the five-on-five competition of the Draft Combine.

Team NLEX was composed of Cliff Jopia, Chris David, Michael Macion, Rodney Fuentes, Enrique Caunan, Regie Basibas, Jyson Apolonio, Archie Concepcion, Jonathan Del Rosario, Alwin John Margallo, Raymond Binuya, Michael Garcia and Bryan Santos.

After the two-day Draft Combine, the PBA is expected to announce the final list of applicants for its Rookie Draft.

The Draft will take place on Sunday, September 17, at Market Market in Taguig.



RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC



