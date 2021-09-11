Singaporean Valorant team Paper Rex did not forget the roster that used to make up the Philippines' Bren Esports roster in their journey to Valorant Masters: Berlin.

On Facebook, Paper Rex posted: "You’re here with us in spirit 🇵🇭❤️", with their players carrying the Philippine flag in Germany, signifying their support to the Pinoy squad.

Jessie "Jessievash" Cuyco, a Filipino professional Valorant player, then replied, "Salamat. GLHF."

(Thank you, good luck have fun.)

On September 3 (PH time), Alex Francois, head of competitive operations for Valorant Esports, announced that Bren Esports won't be joining the competition due to travel constraints in the middle of a pandemic.

He said that "with tightening travel restrictions around the world due to changing COVID-19 developments, we were unable to secure the necessary travel visas for Bren Esports."

#BringBrenToBerlin trended on Twitter, with the esports community clamoring for Bren's visas to be approved days before the tilt.

Even former senator Bam Aquino extended his hand to help Bren reach Germany to represent the Philippines in the competition.

We appreciate everyone who tagged us today. We reached out to our friends in the eSports community earlier & tried finding out how best to help. BREN's official announcement will be coming soon. Tuloy ang aming suporta sa eSports teams na nagtataas ng bandila ng Pilipinas! — Bam Aquino (@bamaquino) September 3, 2021

The announcement, though, was final.

Then Bren's roster were the top seed of the VCT Challengers-Southeast Asia, making them the No. 1 Valorant team in the region.

They defeated Singapore's Paper Rex with dominance, 3-0 VCT in the VCT Challengers Grand finals on August 22.

Bren Esports' Valorant roster has parted ways with the squad, the organization announced Wednesday, less than a week after it was announced they were withdrawing from Masters: Berlin due to issues concerning their travel documents.

On September 9, Team Secret, a popular European esports organization, entered the Valorant professional scene by acquiring Bren's Filipino roster.

Valorant Masters: Berlin, touted to be the biggest tournament in the game's professional scene right now, will run from September 9 to 19 at Verti Music Hall.

ROSTER:

Jessie Cristy "JessieVash" Cuyco

Jayvee "Dubstep" Paguirigan

Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza

Kevin "Dispenser" Te

Riley "witz" Go