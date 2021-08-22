Courtesy: Bren Esports' Facebook page.

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines' Bren Esports took the throne in VCT Challengers 3 - SEA as they avenged an earlier loss against Singapore's Paper Rex, winning in dominant fashion, 3-0 in the Grand Finals Sunday afternoon.

Bren Esports swept the Singaporean squad in three maps to be hailed champions in the VCT Challengers 3 - SEA, becoming the first Philippine squad to achieve the feat.

Paper Rex were favored to win the crown but Bren were able to come out unscathed from the group stages to the play-offs and assert their dominance eventually in the Grand Finals after the Singaporean squad sent them down to the lower bracket.

It was a back-and forth between the two squads in the Bind map, with Paper Rex forcing an overtime by exploding with a 4-1 round win run to bring the scoreline to 12-all. But after two overtime rounds, it was Bren that came out triumphant in Bind.

Paper Rex allowed Bren to take only two rounds from rounds 17 to 24. But Bren picked up the pace eventually and won rounds 25 to 26 to bring them one map win closer to taking the series, 2-0.

Bren Esports dominated the first half of the Icebox map, only allowing the Singaporean squad to take three rounds in a map that was favorable for Paper Rex in their Saturday encounter.

Paper Rex showed some signs of life in the early parts of the second half by taking the first 3 of 4 rounds. But Bren proved to be too strong as they went on to take rounds 17 to 19, capped off by Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza’s headshot on a Paper Rex player to seal the sweep and be hailed the kings of Southeast Asian Valorant.

WATCH: Bren's final play before taking the VCT Challengers - SEA title.



Courtesy: valorantesports3 Twitch channel @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/gXnvIgQ9q7 — Angela Coloma (@mac_coloma) August 22, 2021

It was sweet revenge for Bren Esports after losing against Paper Rex, 2-1 in the upper bracket finals Saturday afternoon.

Jayvee "Dubstep" Paguirigan was crowned the MVP for Map 3 with a 55-55-16 kill-death-assist record.

The shooting game veteran, whose career started in Mineski as a Counter Strike player, was visibly teary after the win.

“It was hard. I'm just so happy we finally... Our hard work paid off because I've been trying to chase this in my entire career so I'm so happy that we made it and I didn't stop - I'm 28 years old and I'm trying to do this for [the] kids,” Dubstep said in a post-match interview with shoutcasters.

Despite the sweep, Paguirigan said it was a close fight between both squads.

“We can focus on other things, we can look at the bigger picture right now. The win against Paper Rex was really close. There [were] two crazy overtimes, and I think they are really a good team. We just had the upper hand on the round. I think that's all if you ask me,” he said.

Aside from getting the biggest share in the $100,000 prize pool, they have become the first Filipino squad to enter the Masters series, which will be held in Berlin, Germany later this year, after entering the Grand Finals of the VCT -Challengers series earlier this Sunday.

Masters 3 will run from September 9 to 19, 2021 at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin, Germany, with the prize pool yet to be disclosed.

ROSTER:

Jessie Cristy "JessieVash" Cuyco

Jayvee "Dubstep" Paguirigan

Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza

Kevin "Dispenser" Te

Riley "witz" Go