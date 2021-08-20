Home  >  Sports

Valorant: Bren staves off BAAM Esports, enters VCT - Challengers finals

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 20 2021 05:45 PM

Bren Esports' Valorant Team. Courtesy: Bren Esports' Facebook Page. 
Bren Esports' Valorant Team. Courtesy: Bren Esports' Facebook Page. 

MANILA -- Bren Esports will head onto the upper bracket finals of the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021 Stage 3 - Challengers SEA after sweeping BAAM Esports, 2-0, in the upper bracket semifinals Friday afternoon. 

Bren Esports was able to take down BAAM Esports in the Haven map, 16-14. 

Bren looked in control of the game in the Ascent map but a valiant BAAM Esports squad was able to force the game into three overtimes, before Bren eventually pulled through and won, 17-15, to qualify for the upper bracket finals. 

From here, they continue their undefeated game streak after qualifying to the playoffs unscathed. 

This brings BAAM Esports down to round 2 of the lower bracket playoffs, where they will face the loser between BOOM Esports and Paper Rex. 

The winner between BOOM Esports and Paper Rex will be facing Bren Esports. 

Read More:  Esports   Bren Esports   Valorant   Bren Esports Valorant team   VALORANT Champions Tour 2021 Stage 3 - Challengers SEA   BAAM Esports vs. Bren Esports  