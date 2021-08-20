Bren Esports' Valorant Team. Courtesy: Bren Esports' Facebook Page.

MANILA -- Bren Esports will head onto the upper bracket finals of the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021 Stage 3 - Challengers SEA after sweeping BAAM Esports, 2-0, in the upper bracket semifinals Friday afternoon.

Bren Esports was able to take down BAAM Esports in the Haven map, 16-14.

Bren looked in control of the game in the Ascent map but a valiant BAAM Esports squad was able to force the game into three overtimes, before Bren eventually pulled through and won, 17-15, to qualify for the upper bracket finals.

From here, they continue their undefeated game streak after qualifying to the playoffs unscathed.

This brings BAAM Esports down to round 2 of the lower bracket playoffs, where they will face the loser between BOOM Esports and Paper Rex.

The winner between BOOM Esports and Paper Rex will be facing Bren Esports.