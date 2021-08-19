MANILA -- Bren Esports advanced to the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021 Stage 3 - Challengers SEA semi-finals after trampling Vietnam squad Cereberus Esports Thursday.

The squad eked out a 13-10 win in the first map, while they were able to snowball through an easy win in the second map, as they continue their dominance in the tournament.

Bren Esports cruised through the group stages undefeated over the weekend after defeating CBT Gaming, Vietnam's EGO, and Thailand's Sharper in 2-0 matches.

"BREN" trended in the Philippines with over 5,000 tweets as Valorant enthusiasts talked about the squad's stellar performance thus far.

The squad, consisting of Jessie Cristy "JessieVash"Cuyco, Jayvee "Dubstep" Paguirigan, Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza, Kevin "Dispenser" Te, and Riley "witz" Go, emerged as crowd favorites to take the last slot for Southeast Asia in the Masters 3, to be held in Berlin.

A prize pool of $25,000 is also at stake in the tourney.

Bren will face another Vietnamese squad, Team Big BAAM, on Friday, August 20, at 11 a.m.

Broadcasts are made available through the Philippine Pro Gaming League and Globe's GGWP Facebook pages, and on streaming site Twitch.