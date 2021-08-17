MANILA - Bren Esports qualified to the upper bracket quarterfinals of the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021 Stage 3 - Challengers SEA playoffs after a dominant showing in the group stages this weekend.

If they continue their dominant run, they will qualify and represent Southeast Asia in Masters 3: Berlin, against other teams from North America, EMEA, Brazil, LATAM, Japan and Korea, among others.

The squad, consisting of Jessie Cristy "JessieVash"Cuyco, Jayvee "Dubstep" Paguirigan, Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza, Kevin "Dispenser" Te, and Riley "witz" Go, went undefeated against Taiwanese team CBT Gaming (2-0), Vietnam's EGO (2-0) and Thailand's Sharper (2-0) in their matches held from August 13-15.

Meanwhile, fellow Pinoy squads Galaxy Racer and Oasis Gaming exited the tournament after placing last in their respective group qualifiers.

Galaxy Racer split its first matches against X10 Esports and BOOM, and lost its next match against BAAM.

Oasis Gaming opened its first match with a draw against Vietnamese squad CEREBERUS Esports (1-1), lost in its second match against Indonesia's Alter Ego (0-2), and split its match against Singaporean-Malaysian squad UwU (1-1).