MANILA - BREN-lin is secured.

Bren Esports' Valorant squad are off to the Masters 3: Berlin tournament after trampling Indonesian squad Alter Ego in the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021: Southeast Asia Stage 3 Challengers lower bracket finals Sunday afternoon.

Start packing because we're flying to Berlin! 🇵🇭✈️



We know everyone's excited but #VCT 2021: SEA Stage 3 Challengers isn't over yet! Catch our rematch against SG's Paper Rex in the Grand Finals at 4:00 pm.

They are the first Pinoy squad to qualify for the Masters tournament in the franchise's history - where they are expected to battle teams from North America, Korea, and Japan, among others, to be held later this year in Berlin, Germany.

Bren Esports were off to a good start in the Haven map, taking 9 out of the first 12 rounds to earn a 9-3 advantage, as the map's MVP, JessieVash erupted with a 27-10-10 kill-death-assist scoreline.

Alter Ego tried to claw its way out with a 5-3 run, but a headshot by Dubstep to an Alter Ego player put the nail in the coffin and handed over the map point to the Pinoy squad.

Bren dominated the first half of the Ascent map, only allowing the Indonesian squad to take rounds 3, 7, and 8. Ascent looked to show signs of life as they went on to a 5-4 run, but Bren sealed the deal in round 21 and the last ticket to the VCT -Masters.

Bren Esports will face Paper Rex at 4 in the afternoon Sunday, in a bid to avenge their upper bracket final loss Saturday afternoon and re-assert their dominance in the tourney.

ROSTER:

Jessie Cristy "JessieVash" Cuyco

Jayvee "Dubstep" Paguirigan

Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza

Kevin "Dispenser" Te

Riley "witz" Go