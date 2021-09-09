Bren Esports' lets go of their Valorant team and cites decision to explore other opportunities. Courtesy: Bren Esports

MANILA—Bren Esports' Valorant roster has parted ways with the squad, the organization announced Wednesday, less than a week after it was announced they were withdrawing from Masters: Berlin due to issues concerning their travel papers.

In a Facebook post, Bren said the squad — consisting of Jessie Cristy "JessieVash" Cuyco, Jayvee "Dubstep" Paguirigan, Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza, Kevin "Dispenser" Te, and Riley "witz" Go — "decided to explore and review other possible opportunities," adding that the organization respects their decision.

"The team has decided to explore and review other possible opportunities, a decision that we respect and wish them all the best in their competitive careers. Thank you for representing Bren Esports and more importantly, the Philippines!" the Facebook post read.

The development came just days after it was announced that they were withdrawing from the biggest global Valorant tournament — the VCT Masters: Berlin — citing issues concerning their travel papers.

As rumors about their travel papers surfaced, the local Valorant community trended #BringBRENtoBerlin in a bid to bring the top-seeded squad in Southeast Asia to the tournament.

Bren qualified for the tournament after a dominant run in the VCT Challengers SEA, taking down crowd-favored Paper Rex to emerge as the kings of Valorant in Southeast Asia.