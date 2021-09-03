Home  >  Sports

Valorant: #BringBRENToBerlin tops trends as visa denial reports surface before Masters

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 03 2021 08:00 PM

MANILA -- The local Valorant community took to Twitter to appeal for the visa approval of Bren Esports, after their visas to Germany were allegedly denied less than a week before Masters: Berlin.

The hashtag #BringBRENToBerlin topped Twitter trends Friday evening, as Valorant fans in the country urged the Philippine government and the German embassy to overturn the supposed visa denial. 

Without confirming rumors, Bren Esports posted a sad face emoji and the #BringBRENToBerlin hashtag in two now-deleted tweets. 

They have also liked several tweets related to the hashtag using their official account. 

Bren Esports dominated the VCT Challengers - SEA playoffs, winning against Singapore squad Paper Rex in a dominant 3-0 sweep to take the title as the sub-region's best. 

They became the first Pinoy squad to qualify for the biggest international Valorant tournament, which will be held at the Verti Music Hall in German capital Berlin from September 9-19. 

They are grouped with top Valorant squad Sentinels in the group stages.

