MMA: Angela Lee responds to Zamboanga's call-out

Denice Zamboanga during her fight against Mei Yamaguchi. ONE Championship

For reining ONE women's atomweight champion Angela Lee, there was only one fight she had to watch as far as her challenger Denice Zamboanga is concerned.

That was when the Thai-based Filipina scored a major upset against former title contender Mei Yamaguchi.

"I think the only fight that really justified Denice as the top contender is her fight with Mei Yamaguchi," Lee said in an interview on SCMP MMA.

The "Menace" stunned the more experienced Yamaguchi by fighting fire with fire, using her grappling prowess to overpower the Japanese in their fight last February.

In her return to action last month, Zamboanga easily disposed of “Dream Girl” Watsapinya Kaewkhong, submitting the Thai fighter in the first round.

"I saw Denice's match quick I don't know much about the opponent she faced," said Lee.

Zamboanga said Lee is one of the fighters she has been looking up to when she began fighting.

“Once the world goes back to normal, I think I’m ready to face Angela. She’s my idol," said the Filipina. "It is like a dream come true to me if I share the circle with my idol, because since I started watching MMA I've been watching her."

Lee, however, has yet to hear from ONE Championship when her next fight is going to be.

"She was lucky she was able to fight... I guess all of the other fighters are jealous. In these travel restrictions we just can't be active," she said of Zamboanga.

But Lee is not worried about getting ring rust.

"What matters most is the preparations going to each fight. If i have a solid fight camp and the preparation has gone well then I have nothing to worry about," she said.