MMA: Zamboanga siblings shine together in ONE Bangkok card

Denice Zamboanga affirmed her status as the No. 1 contender for the women's atomweight title, while "kuya" Drex Zamboanga made a successful ONE Championship on Friday.

Denice barely broke a sweat when she forced Watsapinya “Dream Girl” Kaewkhong to tap out in the first round of their match that took place inside a closed-door arena in Bangkok.

Drex made a splash in his first fight in the ONE stable by putting Detchadin Sorsirisuphathin to sleep in their flyweight bout.

Denice, who cemented her status as a worthy challenger to reigning atomweight champion Angela Lim, was thrilled by their victories.

"I fought in the same card with my brother, we both won tonight that's why I'm very happy," she said.

Denice quickly went to work right after the opening bell, punishing Watsapinya with various strikes before going for the double-leg takedown.

Drex "T-Rex" Zamboanga 🇵🇭 puts Detchadin Sornsirisuphathin TO SLEEP in an impressive ONE debut! 😴



On the ground, she caught Watsapinya with an Americana then twisted the arm, forcing her opponent to submit.

The victory improved Denice's record to 8-0.

Drex, meanwhile, initially engaged Sorsirisuphathin in a striking match.

The reigning URCC bantamweight king later found an opening that led to the takedown.

He secured Detchadin, set a rear naked choke to put his Thai opponent to sleep just seconds before the bell rang in the first round.

Drex now holds a record of 8-5.

