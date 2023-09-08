Obiena places third in Brussels as Duplantis tops podium

Ernest John Obiena of Philippines reacts prior to an attempt during the Pole Vault Men competition at the ISTAF Athletics Meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2023. Clemens Bilan, EPA-EFE

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena claimed third place in the Brussels leg of the Wanda Diamond League, with world record-holder Mondo Duplantis topping the podium.

Obiena cleared 5.92-m in his third attempt to settle for third place behind Duplantis and American Sam Kendricks, who cleared the same mark in his first try.

Duplantis also cleared 5.92-m in his first go, and was the lone pole vaulter to clear 6.02-m and 6.10-m. However, he failed thrice at the 6.23-m mark, and was unable to reset his own world record.

Obiena and Kendricks both faltered at the 6.02-m mark. Duplantis' 6.10-m clearance was a meet record.

"I had it in me to jump the world record today and I really thought I was going to do it. It's a shame but my jumps were lousy," Duplantis said of failing to break his own mark.

This is the third straight competition where Obiena has made the podium, after winning gold at the ISTAF Berlin and the NetAachen Domspringen in Germany last week.

Obiena will also compete in the Diamond League finals in Eugene, Oregon on September 16-17.

In other results, Jamaica's Shericka Jackson ran the fourth fastest ever 200m but the 35-year-old world record of polarizing American Florence Griffith-Joyner remains frustratingly out of reach.

Jamaican sprinter Jackson, 29, clocked 21.48sec (wind: +0.2 m/s) and now holds three of the four fastest times over the distance of 21.41sec, 21.45 and Friday's victory.

However, the 21.34sec run by Griffith-Joyner at the 1988 Olympics remains the gold standard.

"I'm very happy with my race. I really felt good, I'm convinced that this record is coming, that I'm getting closer to it," said the double world champion.

"It's been a good season. I hope to get one more victory and get closer to this record," added Jackson. -- with a report from Agence France-Presse.



