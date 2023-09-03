EJ Obiena rules ISTAF Berlin

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena competes in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Camboadia on May 8, 2023 on the way to winning a gold. POC/PSC Media

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena topped the podium in the Internationales Stadionfest (ISTAF), Sunday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

Obiena cleared 5.92-m in his third attempt to finish in first place ahead of Norway's Sondre Guttormsen, who failed in three tries to reach the mark.

Guttormsen's best mark of 5.82-m placed him second, followed by American KC Lightfoot, who also cleared 5.-82-m but was third after countback.

Obiena tried to re-set his personal best but faltered in his three attempts to clear 6.01-m.

Nonetheless, it was a bounce-back performance for the Tokyo Olympian, who missed out on the podium at the Zürich leg of the Diamond League last Thursday when he cleared 5.60-m.



RELATED VIDEO