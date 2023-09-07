Filipino Olympian EJ Obiena claimed his second gold medal in Germany by winning the NetAachen Domspringen competition in Aachen on Thursday (Manila time).

The Pinoy pole vaulter cleared 5.92 meters to clinch his second straight gold medal.

His American counterpart Sam Kendricks cleared 5.87m for silver, while France's Thibaut Collet completed the podium by clearing 5.82m.

"What a beautiful competition. 5.92m in Aachen, Germany for the🥇.

Jumping in between the Iconic cathedral Acchener Dom and the City Hall called Rathaus Aachen with Chito Miranda song 'Bagsakan,'" said Obiena in his Facebook post.

"Unique experience to say the least."

Obiena also cleared 5.92m to win the gold in the Internationales Stadionfest (ISTAF), Sunday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.