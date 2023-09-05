Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault event during the men's one hour race during the IAAF Diamond League "Memorial Van Damme" athletics meeting at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 2, 2022. Virginie Lefoyr, Belga via AFP/File.

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena is not looking too far ahead despite already qualifying for the Paris Olympics next year.

Obiena became the first Filipino athlete to qualify for next year's Summer Games after reaching the standard of 5.82 meters at the Bauhaus-Galan meet in Sweden last July.

Since then, Obiena has won a gold medal in the Asian Athletics Championships in Thailand and a silver in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, while consistently making the podium in his competitions. Last Sunday, he topped the Internationales Stadionfest in Berlin, Germany.

Asked about his thoughts on the Paris Games in an interview on TeleRadyo on Tuesday night, Obiena said: "Medyo malayo-layo pa po, so for now I'm focusing on the competitions up ahead."

Obiena, who is currently in Germany, is competing again tomorrow before taking part in the finals of the Diamond League later this month in Eugene, Oregon.

"That's where my head is at, [I'm] not looking too far ahead," he explained. "Ano po muna, what's within the next few days, the next few weeks. What's for this year. So Paris is gonna be probably after the season pa po."

Obiena will also represent the Philippines in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. He is widely expected to win the gold medal there but Obiena says the most pressing issue for him is to make sure that his poles will safely make their way to China.

"I'm a bit stressed these past few days, trying to sort those things out," said Obiena, who will be flying from the United States to China. "It's a little bit hard … [I am] just trying to organize my own logistics. I think it's really half the battle, at least for me."

