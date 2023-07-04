More work to do for Obiena after Olympic qualification

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena competes in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Camboadia on May 8, 2023 on the way to winning a gold. POC/PSC Media



MANILA — Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena is not looking too far ahead.

Despite already punching his ticket into the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Obiena remains grounded as he focuses on the grind before competing in the Summer Games.

This is after the Olympian won the silver medal in the Bauhaus-Galan meet at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium in Sweden on Monday, July 3 (Manila time).

“We continue the work as we still have lots to do," the 6-foot-2 Obiena penned on his social media accounts.

Clearing a 5.82 jump meant Obiena also got an automatic qualification for the Paris Games, but still, he is focusing on improving after making what he called "rookie mistakes" in the meet.

"Made some rookie mistakes yesterday. It just shows I am still a student of the game," he added.

The world’s no. 3 pole vaulter finished behind no. 1 Mondo Duplantis, who cleared a 6.05m jump.

Obiena also previously had his own 6m jump last June at the Bergen Jump Challenge in Norway.

The Paris Games will be Obiena's second participation in the Olympics. He competed in the Tokyo Games in 2021, placing 11th with a jump of 5.70-m.



