Obiena earns qualification in Paris Olympics

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena earned himself a qualification for the 2024 Summer Olympic in Paris.

He became the first Pinoy to clinch an Olympic qualification in the 2024 Summer Olympics by reaching the qualification standard of 5.82 meters at the Bauhaus-Galan meet in Sweden early Monday morning, Manila time.

The tournament is part of the 2023 Wanda Diamond League leg being hosted at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium.

It took Obiena two attempts to clear 5.82, but he succeeded as required to earn an Olympic slot.

He proceeded to attempt clearing 5.95 meters but failed after three tries.

Obiena eventually finished second in the meet behind Sweden’s Armand Duplantis.

It will be Obiena's second trip to the Olympics after the Tokyo Games.

Last June, the Filipino set the Asian record of 6.00 meters in the Sparebanken Vest Bergen Jump Challenge in Norway.