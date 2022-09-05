PSC leadership officially turned over to Eala

Noli Eala and former PSC Chairman William "Butch" Ramirez during Monday's turnover ceremony. Photo courtesy of the PSC



MANILA, Philippines -- Noli Eala officially took over as the new chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Monday.

Former PSC Chairman William "Butch" Ramirez turned over the agency's flag to Eala after Monday's flag-raising ceremony at the PSC Main Grounds in the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Eala, who was appointed to the post last week, will serve as the 11th chairman of the government sports agency since its inception in 1990.

"I wish to thank Chairman Butch [Ramirez] for coming over today. He is someone I always believed to display the leadership of a true public servant. Quiet yet firm and dedicated. He just told me that he was there to help us. And what he has done for this commission will forever be remembered. Maraming Salamat po, Chairman Butch," Eala said.

Among Eala's immediate plans are to complete the PSC Board membership and ensure that the country's national athletes are preparing for their competitions in 2023.

He also wants to continue the PSC's grassroots programs in partnership with various other agencies, and give national athletes the benefits they deserve.

Present during Monday's ceremony were Commissioner Olivia "Bong" Coo, members of the Management Committee, PSC heads, employees, and staff.

