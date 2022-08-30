Noli Eala named new PSC chairman

Newly appointed PSC chair Noli Eala. From Eala's Instagram account

MANILA (UPDATED) - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has chosen Jose Emmanuel Eala as the new chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Marcos signed Eala’s appointment on August 30, documents from the Palace showed.

He will take the place vacated by William "Butch" Ramirez, whose term saw the Philippines win its first Olympic gold medal courtesy of Hidilyn Diaz.

"We confirm the appointment of Mr. Noli Eala as chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission," said Press Secretary Atty. Trixie Cruz-Angeles in a statement.

Before becoming PBA commissioner, Eala, a former lawyer, served as a play-by-play commentator of Viva Vintage Sports, which broadcast PBA back in the 1990s.

In 2002, he became the PBA's 6th commissioner, succeeding Jun Bernardino.

In 2007, the Supreme Court disbarred Eala over an extramartial affair, calling the tryst a “grossly immoral conduct and unmitigated violation of the lawyer’s oath.”

The high court’s decision prompted the PBA board at that time to vote in favor of Eala’s removal as commissioner, but he resigned instead.

He was replaced by now Samahang Basketbol Pilipinas (SBP) Executive Renauld "Sonny" Barrios.

Eala later formed regional league Liga Pilipinas, before becoming SBP executive director.

In the late 2000s, Eala became San Miguel Corporation's sports director before moving to the firm's infrastructure division.

Eala is also running a sports show, Power and Play, prior to being appointed as PSC chair. - With a report from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

