Eala vows PSC to have 'new face, new energy'

New PSC Chairman Noli Eala. Photo courtesy of the PSC.

MANILA, Philippines -- Noli Eala, the newly-appointed chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), vowed to inject fresh energy into the sports agency as he reported to work for the first time on Thursday.

Eala was appointed as the new PSC chairman on Tuesday by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., replacing William "Butch" Ramirez whose term saw the Philippines win a first Olympic gold medal, courtesy of Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

In a statement, Eala said his administration "will seek to ensure sustainability of the success of our programs for the long term."

He plans to continue programs "that will further strengthen our sports initiatives" while assuring the country's elite athletes will receive all the support that they need.

Eala, a former PBA commissioner, also intends to reach out to the private sector for their help.

"I will carry out the mandates of the PSC to develop and promote sports in the grassroots as a tool towards nation-building and unity, and ensure full and enhanced support for our national athletes in their continued quest to bring honor and glory to our country," said Eala.

"Today, I reported for work and had an initial meeting with officers of the agency discussing matters from basic housekeeping to urgent pending matters needing immediate attention and action," he also said. "We target to have all these clarified and studied in preparation for the formal convening of the board."

Eala was welcomed to the PSC Office at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila by PSC commissioner Bong Coo and executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr.

"It was a productive first day at the office," said Eala. "There are many things to be done, but I am hopeful and eager to start working. The PSC will have a new face and new energy. The PSC, under my watch, will care for sports like no other."

Meanwhile, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino hailed Eala's appointment, calling him a "wonderful choice."

"[Eala] is a sportsman himself and has been involved in sports for many decades," said Tolentino. "He surely knows the needs of athletes and coaches in all sports federations.

"I expect a good chemistry between the PSC and the POC in achieving common goals for the best of the country. I wish him all the best," he added.

Before becoming PBA commissioner, Eala, a former lawyer, served as a play-by-play commentator of Viva Vintage Sports, which broadcast PBA back in the 1990s.

In 2002, he became the PBA's sixth commissioner, succeeding Jun Bernardino. In 2007, the Supreme Court disbarred Eala over an extramarital affair, calling the tryst a "grossly immoral conduct and unmitigated violation of the lawyer's oath."

The high court's decision prompted the PBA board at that time to vote in favor of Eala's removal as commissioner, but he resigned instead. He was replaced by now Samahang Basketbol Pilipinas (SBP) executive Renauld "Sonny" Barrios.

Eala later formed regional league Liga Pilipinas, before becoming SBP executive director. In the late 2000s, Eala became San Miguel Corporation's sports director before moving to the firm's infrastructure division.

Eala is also running a sports show, Power and Play, prior to being appointed as PSC chair.

