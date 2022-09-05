PBA: Castro, TNT proud of effort against powerhouse SMB

TNT's Jayson Castro in action against San Miguel Beer in Game 7 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT veteran Jayson Castro believes the Tropang GIGA can hold their heads high even after a brutal loss to San Miguel Beer in Game 7 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

The Tropang GIGA absorbed a 119-97 shellacking in the deciding game of the series, falling apart in the fourth quarter where they managed a paltry eight points. The collapse squandered a stunning effort from Castro, who played through a sprained ankle and nearly put up a triple-double.

He was at his best in the third period, scoring 19 points on top of three rebounds and three assists to give TNT an 89-84 lead. But their advantage was erased almost immediately when San Miguel opened the fourth quarter with a 17-0 run.

"Lumaban naman hanggang huli," said Castro, who finished with a game-high 32 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in nearly 34 minutes of action. "Pero siyempre, ang lakas talaga nila eh. Kitang-kita naman."

Castro accounted for five of TNT's eight points in the fourth frame, but they didn't get on the board until the 7:09 mark, when he made two free throws.

By that point, San Miguel was in control of the game, 101-89. TNT had no answer for the onslaught of CJ Perez to start the quarter, and Chris Ross finished them off with three three-pointers in the final seven minutes.

"'Yung second group nila, sobrang hindi namin sila mai-stop. Kahit ma-stop sila, lagi silang may pang-counter," said Castro. "Sobrang congratulations sa San Miguel, kasi ayun nga, deserve nila mag-champion talaga."

That the Tropang GIGA kept the game competitive for three quarters was already impressive, and a testament to Castro's remarkable performance. They were without head coach Chot Reyes for the game over health and safety protocols, and center Poy Erram was thrown out with less than a minute left in the second quarter due to a flagrant foul.

But the Beermen had no answer for Castro in the third frame, as "The Blur" bucked a sprained ankle and weathered bumps and bruises to keep the Tropang GIGA in the hunt.

"Okay naman [ako]," said Castro, who sat out in TNT's Game 6 loss. "Maraming masakit, pero kailangan maglaro talaga eh. At the same time, 'yun nga, tulungan 'yung team in a way na kaya kong tulungan."

"Pero ayun, talagang hindi kinaya," he added.

Though they are now dethroned as All-Filipino champions, Castro believes the experience will help them in the long run -- perhaps as soon as the upcoming Commissioner's Cup.

"Learning experience para ulit sa amin 'to, para next championship may paghuhugutan kami," he said.

