TNT center Poy Erram heads to the locker room after being ejected. Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - Already playing without their head coach, the TNT Tropang GIGA suffered a further blow when they lost center Poy Erram in the second quarter of Game 7 on Sunday night.

Erram was ejected after committing a hard foul on San Miguel center Moala Tautuaa with 55 seconds to go in the second frame.

He was given a flagrant foul penalty two and thrown out of the game. The Tropang GIGA were already trailing, 63-52, at that point in the contest after giving up a 19-2 run to the Beermen.

It's another setback for the Tropang GIGA, who are without head coach Chot Reyes due to health and safety protocols.

Tautuaa sustained a cut on his head due to Erram's hit, and needed stitches. He hit two free throws for a 65-52 SMB lead before heading to the locker room to get stitches.

San Miguel has a 66-55 lead at the half of Game 7.