TNT head coach Chot Reyes. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) - TNT head coach Chot Reyes has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be at the Araneta Coliseum for Game 7 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

Sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed the development to ABS-CBN News, just an hour before tip-off at the Big Dome.

A source bared that Reyes was already feeling unwell on Saturday and did not attend practice. The rest of the TNT team, including the coaching staff, tested negative ahead of the game.

With Reyes in health and safety protocols, his son and chief assistant, Josh Reyes, will be calling for the shots for the Tropang GIGA in the winner-takes-all showdown, per a source within the team.

The best-of-7 series is tied at three games apiece after the San Miguel Beermen routed TNT, 114-96, on Friday night.

Reyes has previously missed Game 2 and 3 of the series due to his duties with Gilas Pilipinas.

If TNT wins, it will be Reyes' 10th championship as a PBA head coach.