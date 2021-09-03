File photos

Filipino paralympians Jerrold Mangliwan and Gary Bejino bade Tokyo Games goodbye as they bowed down in their respective events in Japan Friday.

Mangliwan settled for 8th place in the finals of men’s 100-meter T52 event, clocking in 20.08 seconds. Raymond Martin of the United States took the gold at 16.99 seconds.

Wheelchair racer Mangliwan previously recorded a new personal best in the final of the men's 1500-meter T52 event.

He clocked 3:58.24, more than 10 seconds better than his previous personal best of 4:09.95. However, Mangliwan was unable to reach the podium, with Japan's Sato Tomoki setting a new Paralympic record of 3:29.13 to win the gold.

Meanwhile, swimmer Bejino did not advance to the medal round of the men’s 100-meter backstroke S6 as he finished the preliminaries at 1:28.87 mark, enough for seventh place.

The para swimmer also failed to qualify to the final of the men's 400-meter freestyle-S6 on Thursday.

Swimming in the first heat, Bejino finished last with a time of 5:52.28. He was 46 seconds behind Brazil's Talisson Henrique Glock, who clocked 5:06.28.