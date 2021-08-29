Wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan recorded a new personal best in the final of the men's 1500m-T52 event in the Tokyo Paralympics, Sunday at the Olympic Stadium.

He clocked 3:58.24, more than 10 seconds better than his previous personal best of 4:09.95.

However, Mangliwan was unable to reach the podium, with Japan's Sato Tomoki setting a new Paralympic record of 3:29.13 to win the gold. American Raymond Martin claimed the silver with a time of 3:29.72, while Japan's Ueyonabaru Hirozaku completed the podium after crossing the line at 3:44.17.

Though he didn't make the podium, it was still a bounce back performance from the 41-year-old Mangliwan who was disqualified in the final of his first event, the men's 400m-T52 finals last Friday night.

Mangliwan was poised to set a new national record of one minute and 0.80 second, but he crossed the lane of one of his rivals resulting in his disqualification.

There were no such incidents this time around for Mangliwan.

He is still set to run the men's 100m-T52 on September 3.