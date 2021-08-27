Filipino wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan was disqualified in the final of the men’s 400 meters – T52 in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games Friday night at the Olympic Stadium.

Mangliwan clocked in at 1:00.80 in the final but was ruled out by technical officials due to lane infringement, under World Para Athletics rule 18.5a, which bars competitors for stepping out of their lane.

His time was fifth best in the race which was won by Japan's Sato Tomoki Sato who clocked in at 55.39 seconds.

Also disqualified was the US' Isaiah Rigo who was also penalized for the same miscue.

Mangliwan reached the finals by finishing seventh in the morning heats with 1:03.41.

He will still compete in the men’s 1500m T2 and men’s 100m T52.

