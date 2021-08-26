Para swimmer Gary Bejino did not advance to the finals of his first event in the Tokyo Paralympics, the men's SM6 200-meter individual medley on Thursday morning at the Tokyo Aquatic Center.

Bejino finished sixth in his heat and last overall among 17 competitors, with a time of 3:17.19. He was 34.12 seconds behind Colombia's Nelson Crispin Corzo, who finished with a time of 2:43.07.

Only the top eight finishers advance to the finals set for Thursday afternoon.

The 25-year-old Bejino will still compete in the men's S6 400m freestyle, the S6 100m backstroke, and the S6 50m butterfly.