Paralympics: Bejino misses cut in 400m freestyle-S6

Para swimmer Gary Bejino did not qualify to the final of the men's 400-meter freestyle-S6 event in the Tokyo Paralympics, after finishing last among 13 athletes in the heats.

Swimming in the first heat on Thursday at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, Bejino finished last with a time of 5:52.28. He was 46 seconds behind Brazil's Talisson Henrique Glock, who clocked 5:06.28.

Only the top eight finishers across the two heats qualified to the final later in the day.

The 25-year-old Bejino will conclude his maiden Paralympics campaign on Friday, when he swims in the men's 100-meter backstroke-S6.