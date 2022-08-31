Ray Parks Jr. of the Philippines. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Five years since he last played for the Philippines, Ray Parks Jr. is back in the Gilas Pilipinas program and is making a case for his inclusion in next year's World Cup roster.

Parks had played for the Philippines in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, where they won the gold medal. He was invited to join the national team pool for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, but turned it down out of respect for those who played in qualifying games.

It wasn't until the FIBA Asia Cup in July that Parks returned to the program. He was also called up to the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, playing against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

That he was able to return to the national team -- and in time for another World Cup cycle -- is an achievement that Parks takes pride in.

"At the end of the day, it's full circle. Like, it's just weird that I was gone for a couple of years playing in the national team and then now I'm back," he said. "It feels great to represent the country for sure. It'll be my honor and privilege to be there."

A two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player during his time with National University, Parks was also pleased at how they played in front of their home crowd.

The Philippines lost to Lebanon, 85-81, but bounced back in emphatic fashion with an 84-46 romp over Saudi Arabia on Monday night. Parks played just five minutes against Lebanon but got 14 minutes against Saudi Arabia, scoring six points.

"Alam mo naman tayong mga Pinoy, mahilig talaga tayo sa basketball," said Parks. "Ang enthusiasm pati passion natin, andoon. I feel na we fed off sa energy ng crowd talaga."

"It's good na nanalo tayo dito sa MOA," he added.

Parks is set to return to the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins for the upcoming season of the B.League in Japan, but he is optimistic that Gilas can build on their success in the fourth window. The Philippines had paraded a strong line-up anchored by Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson and center Kai Sotto.

"As long as we can continue to keep this core group, I feel like there's something special for sure," said Parks.

