Ray Parks part of Gilas lineup for FIBA Asia Cup 2022

MANILA – After five years, Ray Parks will be returning to the Gilas 12-man lineup, joining the Ravena brothers and a young crew for the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta.

Parks last suited up for Gilas in 2017 at the Southeast Asian Games.

He currently plays for Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, where he averaged 10.6 points per game and averaging 38.7 percent from 3-point territory.

In 2021, as he suited up for Nagoya, Parks said he was open for a call-up to the national team.

Kiefer Ravena, Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, and Carl Tamayo will also headline the lineup.

This will be Thirdy's first game since the second window of the Gilas Qualifiers, when he averaged 19 points in two games.

The lineup also includes SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, William Navarro, Francis Lopez, Geo Chiu, Poy Erram, and Kevin Quiambao.

Chot Reyes will call the shots, after being temporarily replaced by Nenad Vucinic.