Ray Parks in action for the TNT Tropang GIGA in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Some four years since he last suited up for flag and country, Ray Parks Jr. says he will always be open to playing for Gilas Pilipinas should the national team come calling.

Parks is gearing up for a new chapter in his basketball journey, having signed with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in Japan's B.League. He is already in the city, fulfilling quarantine requirements before joining his new team.

Yet he makes it clear that he hopes to still play for Gilas Pilipinas as long as circumstances allow it.

"As long as my team permits, when the window is open, I would love to represent my country, and my heart, like I said, will always be in the right place," said Parks in an appearance on "Power and Play."

"I know I'm Filipino, I know I'm true to my culture, I'm true to my country," he added.

Parks last represented the Philippines in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games, where they dominated en route to a gold medal.

In 2019, he had a chance to play for Gilas in the FIBA Basketball World Cup but opted against joining the national team pool, citing his respect for those who had already suited up during the qualifiers.

Though he has not played for Gilas in a while, Parks has kept track of their progress and is impressed with the work that coach Tab Baldwin has done with the team. A youthful Gilas squad in July swept the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers at home, and had a solid showing in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

"I love what Coach Tab is doing with the guys. I mean, it's the next generation, it's the young generation, and you're honing them and building them up, in the sense of preparing for great things, which is 2023 and 2024," Parks told former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala.

In the meantime, Parks says his focus will be on his stint with Nagoya. It's a fresh start for Parks, who earlier this year caused a stir when he said he will sit out the PBA season. After a standoff with his team, the TNT Tropang Giga, he was released from his contract in July.

For Parks, this is another way for him to represent the Philippines even as he is not wearing the national team colors.

"Right now, I have to just focus and hone in on the stuff that I'm doing here," he said.

"It's time for me to represent my country abroad, and that's what I need to focus on as for now, because I know that's a big task at hand," he added.

