PBA: TNT Tropang GIGA releases Ray Parks

MANLA -- Controversial player Ray Parks is now free to sign with any team he wants to join.

This as the TNT Tropang GIGA has decided to let go of Parks after a falling out with the 6-foot-4 Fil-American last March.

"TNT has released Bobby Ray Parks," PBA commissioner Willie Marcial told ABS-CBN News on Friday.

Parks was a candidate for Best Player of the Conference after the bubble conference, where he helped TNT reach the finals.

But the talented swingman suddenly decided to take a sabbatical for personal reasons that involved his family.

TNT management was immediately critical of Parks' decision, with team owner Manny V. Pangilinan citing that the player remained in the Philippines, contrary to claims of being in the US.

Parks and the team management have apparently settled the issue, leading to the player's release from the team.

Parks, who has seen action for the Texas Legends, San Miguel Alab Pilipinas and Blackwater Elite, is reportedly following the footsteps of Thirdy Ravena and other young Filipino ballers to the Japan B.League.

Parks is the son of namesake late PBA great Bobby Parks.

FROM THE ARCHIVES