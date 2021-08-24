Ray Parks signs with Nagoya Dolphins in B.League

Ray Parks has signed with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in the Japan B.League. Photo courtesy of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

(UPDATED) Add Ray Parks Jr. to the growing list of Filipino basketball players taking their talents abroad.

Parks is set to play for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in the Japan B.League for the 2021-22 season, the team announced on Tuesday. He will be the squad's Asian import for their upcoming campaign.

According to the team, Parks' contract will be official when he receives his medical clearance.

"I am honored to be part of the Dolphins and will do my best to bring the victory to the city of Nagoya," Parks said in a statement. "I'm excited to meet my teammates, management, and most especially all the fans."

Nagoya plays in the first division of the B.League. Last season, they placed fourth in the West district with a 32-24 win-loss record.

Parks' signing with Nagoya was made possible in July, when he was officially released by TNT Tropang GIGA. The team had traded for Parks in November 2019, who led them to the finals of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup where he also emerged as a candidate for Best Player of the Conference honors.

He announced in March 2021 that he will skip the upcoming PBA season due to personal reasons, a decision that was roundly criticized by TNT management including team owner Manny V. Pangilinan.

TNT continued to hold Parks' rights even though his contract had expired, and only released him in July, freeing him up to sign with any team.

On Twitter, Parks celebrated his signing: "New chapter, let's go!!"

Aside from Parks, also set to play in the B.League this season are: Thirdy Ravena (San-En NeoPhoenix), Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakestars), Juan Gomez de Liano (Earthfriends Tokyo Z in Division 2), Javi Gomez de Liano (Ibaraki Robots), and Kemark Carino (Aomori Wat's).