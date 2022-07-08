Chot Reyes returns as Gilas coach for 2022 FIBA Asia Cup

Chot Reyes will call the shots for Gilas Pilipinas in the coming FIBA Asia Cup 2022.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) made the announcement late Friday.

Reyes was temporarily replaced by Nenad Vucinic after the nationals settled for silver behind Indonesia in the recent Southeast Asian Games.

SBP has decided to reappoint Reyes for the competition that will take place in Indonesia.

"The competition in Jakarta, Indonesia will be crucial to the continuing development of the younger players in preparation for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. To aid with the continuity of the program, Reyes will be flanked by assistant coaches Nenad Vucinic, Jong Uichico, and Sandro Soriano," the SBP said in its announcement.

It its most previous outing, Gilas suffered a 46-point blowout loss to New Zealand, 106-60, in the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian qualifiers.

SBP is hoping the nationals will be able to bounce back from the debacle.

"The FIBA Asia Cup will be a great way to measure how much Gilas has improved as they face off once again with New Zealand and India. It will also be a great chance to test our young squad against another top Asian team in Lebanon in the group stage," said SBP in its statement.

"As always, we thank the Filipino basketball fans, the best fans in the world, for their support. It’s a long and difficult process but the SBP is continuously working to build the best team possible for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023."