PBA: Wright bids goodbye to Phoenix Super LPG

Matthew Wright's contract with the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters has officially expired. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Matthew Wright has officially bid goodbye to the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, ending a six-year stint with the PBA franchise.

Wright's contract with the Fuel Masters officially expired today. He was drafted by Phoenix Super LPG in the special Gilas Pilipinas draft in 2016, and went on to become a two-time All-Star Game MVP and a member of the PBA First Mythical Team in 2020.

"It has been an unforgettable six years with the Fuel Masters," said Wright in an Instagram post. "Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, ball boys and bosses for being a part of this chapter in my life."

"Most importantly, thank you to all the fans who have supported me through thick and thin. I love you all," he added.

Wright, 31, has been linked to a move to Japan's B.League since his non-renewal with the Fuel Masters earlier this year. In his final campaign with the Fuel Masters, Wright averaged 15.0 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game in the All-Filipino Conference.

