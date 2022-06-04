Phoenix Super LPG's Matthew Wright talks to reporters during the PBA's Media Day at Novotel. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Phoenix Super LPG will get "the same Matthew Wright" in the upcoming 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup, even if the two sides have yet to come to an agreement on the player's contract.

Wright is part of the Fuel Masters' roster for the upcoming All-Filipino Conference, though his contract with the franchise will expire at the end of August. It has been widely reported that he may move to a foreign league once his Phoenix Super LPG stint is done.

But there is still time left in Wright's PBA contract, and he intends to fulfill his professional obligation to the Fuel Masters while that is the case.

"My contract ends at the end of this conference. I signed for three years back in 2019 and they're gonna get three years out of me," said Wright, confirming the statement made by Phoenix Super LPG team governor Raymond Zorrilla.

"I intend to play until the very last second of that contract. That's what being professional is about. Nothing's gonna change at all. I'm gonna practice early, go hard and you're gonna get the same Matthew Wright," he added.

Wright won't deny that he has already given plenty of thought as to the next to move of his career, but opted to stay mum as his focus is on the Fuel Masters' campaign in the All-Filipino Cup.

"I've given it some thought," he said. "But I'm not really gonna dive into details right now, because to be honest, I don't want to distract the team. I don't wanna distract the management and the coaches and all those stuff."

"I just want everyone to know that I'm gonna be their teammate, their locker room guy. I will give my 100 percent. That's all I'm gonna say right now," he added.

Wright also refused to rule out the possibility of him re-signing with Phoenix Super LPG, despite persistent rumors that he is on his way out of the PBA.

"Of course I'm open [to re-signing]," he said. "I'm listening."

"But… the season is about to start, so I don't want any distractions right now," Wright stressed. "We can figure it out at the end of the season. You know what I'm talking about? I just want us to be fully focused on San Miguel on Wednesday."

A member of the PBA First Mythical Team in 2020, Wright averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup where the Fuel Masters made the quarterfinals as the eighth seed.

He is coming off a stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.