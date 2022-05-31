Matthew Wright in action for Phoenix Super LPG. File photo. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Amid much speculation over his contract status, Matthew Wright is set to suit up for the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters in the upcoming 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup.

This, according to Phoenix Super LPG team governor Raymond Zorrilla who said Monday that Wright still has a live contract with the franchise.

"Matthew Wright is on the roster. He will be playing," Zorrilla said during the press conference ahead of the start of the PBA's 47th season, held Monday at the Conrad Hotel.

"He has a live contract and he will honor that commitment to play for us," he added. "We don't see any problem with Matt playing for the Super LPG Fuel Masters."

The 31-year-old Wright was included in the Phoenix Super LPG roster for the All-Filipino Cup, although his contract will expire at the end of August.

With free agency looming, Wright was linked to moves to other teams and even to other leagues, but Phoenix Super LPG is determined to retain the guard.

Wright was the primary scoring option and playmaker for the Fuel Masters in the past season, and he averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game in the Governors' Cup.

According to Zorrilla, Wright has vowed to show the same level of play when the All-Filipino Cup starts, even with his contract status hanging over their heads.

"And sabi nga niya, I could expect that very same Matthew Wright – how he is there as a passionate player, an exciting player who is willing to take the team to greater heights," said Zorrilla.

For their part, Phoenix Super LPG has assured Wright that he is "the number one priority" of the franchise.

The Fuel Masters open their All-Filipino campaign on June 8 against the San Miguel Beermen.