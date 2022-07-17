Matthew Wright played his final game for Phoenix Super LPG on Saturday night. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Phoenix Super LPG gave Matthew Wright a triumphant send-off on Saturday night, as they won their final game with their franchise guard in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

The Fuel Masters still have one game left in their schedule in the elimination round -- a crucial showdown against Barangay Ginebra on July 21 -- but Wright will no longer be with the team by then. The Filipino-Canadian guard will leave for the United States for his wedding this week.

"It's a way to also honor Matt, playing his final game for us," Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson said after their 89-66 rout of Converge that kept their playoff hopes alive.

In his final game, Wright played nearly 38 minutes and tallied 15 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Phoenix Super LPG improved to 3-7 in the tournament as they snapped a 5-game losing streak.

"It's gonna be his wedding day on the 21st, so he has to leave I think tonight, to the US. Again, it's a long-planned big day for him. He's really excited about it, and we're happy for it," said Robinson.

Wright's contract with Phoenix Super LPG expires at the end of August, and he has made it known to the team that he will explore his options. The franchise, which drafted Wright in 2016, has put a contract extension on the table but neither side has come to an agreement.

Robinson assures that Wright's next move, whatever it may be, has the full backing of the Phoenix Super LPG management.

"He honored his contract," said the coach. "Last year pa niya sinabi sa amin that he's gonna look at his opportunities. Again, we're just happy for him."

"Whatever it is that he's gonna do after this is something that we've agreed upon. The management has his full support on that, and if ever he returns, that's an added bonus for us," he added.

A two-time All-Star and a member of the PBA First Mythical Team in 2020, Wright averaged 15.0 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Fuel Masters in his final conference with the team.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.