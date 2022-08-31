House commends EJ Obiena for successive wins

Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines celebrates his bronze during the medal ceremony for the Men's Pole Vault Final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA, 24 July 2022. EPA-EFE/John G. Mabanglo

The House of Representatives feted EJ Obiena by adopting a House resolution to honor the Olympian pole vaulter for bringing pride and glory to the country.

House Resolution (HR) No. 317 was filed to commend Obiena for winning the gold medals in the 26th Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting in Jockgrim and True Athletes Classic 2022 in Leverkusen, both in Germany.

The resolution was passed by Speaker Martin G. Romualdez, House Majority Leader Manuel Jose “Mannix” M. Dalipe, Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander A. Marcos, House Minority Leader Marcelino C. Libanan, and Tingog Reps. Yedda Marie K. Romualdez and Jude A. Acidre.

“Resolved by the House of Representatives, to congratulate Ernest John ‘EJ’ Uy Obiena for winning the gold medals in the 26th Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting held in Jockgrim, Germany and in the True Athletes Classics in Leverkusen, Germany. Resolved, further, that a copy of this Resolution be given to Ernest John “EJ” Uy Obiena,” the resolution reads.

HR No. 317 was adopted in consolidation with HR Nos. 103, 105, 123, 131, 138, 147, 207, and 246.

The lawmakers lauded the world’s No. 3 vaulter for his remarkable contributions in bringing honor to the Philippines.

“The exemplary performance of Ernest John ‘EJ’ Uy Obiena in pole vaulting deserves utmost commendation and distinction for the honor and glory he brought to the country,” the resolution said.

“With his string of accomplishments, EJ’s feat is one of the greatest in Philippine athletics’ history, and underscored the kind of dizzying heights the country has achieved in pole vaulting,” according to the resolution. “He is set to compete again in various events, and with his hard work and determination to be the best male pole vaulter, success is within his reach.”

On August 23, Obiena won the gold medal in the 26th Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting in Jockgrim, Germany.

Obiena followed this up with another gold medal during the True Athletes Classics 2022 in Leverkusen, Germany on August 28.

From his historic bronze finish in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the US, Obiena rose from number 6 to number 3 in the men’s pole vault ranking. He also is still number 1 in Asia.

RELATED VIDEO