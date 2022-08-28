EJ Obiena triumphant at True Athletes Classics

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena took top honors in the True Athletes Classic 2022 meet, held Sunday in Leverkusen, Germany.
Obiena cleared 5.81-m on his second try, enough to win the gold over Rutgar Koppelaar of the Netherlands and Kurtis Marschall of Australia.
Both Koppelaar and Marschall also cleared 5.81-m on their second try, but faulted in their previous vaults whereas Obiena needed just one attempt to clear 5.63-m.
The Filipino athlete attempted to set a new personal best but faltered thrice at the 5.95-m mark.
The gold in Leverkusen continues a string of good results for Obiena, who won bronze in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in July where he set a new Asian record of 5.94-m.
He followed it up with a third place finish in the Silesia leg of the 2022 Wanda Diamond League, then won the 26th Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting in Jockgrim, Germany last week.
Before the True Athletes Classic event, Obiena had placed third at the Athletissima in Lausanne.
