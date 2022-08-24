Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines celebrates his bronze during the medal ceremony for the Men's Pole Vault Final at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA, 24 July 2022. John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE.



Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena won the 26th Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting in Jockgrim, Germany, after clearing 5.81 meters.

Obiena needed just one attempt to clear 5.61 meters, 5.71 meters, and 5.81 meters. However, he failed in three tries to clear 5.95 meters, which would have given him a new personal best and reset the Asian record.

American Christopher Nilsen, the silver medalist in the World Athletics Championships, placed second after clearing 5.71 meters in his second try. He faltered at 5.81 meters three times.

Australia's Marschall Kurtis took the bronze, having needed three attempts to clear 5.71 meters.

By clearing 5.81 meters, Obiena also reached the qualifying standard for next year's World Championships in Hungary.

Obiena is in the midst of a busy stretch that will see him compete in seven tournaments in three weeks. The pole vaulter will be back in action immediately, competing in the Athletissima leg of the Diamond League on Thursday (Friday in Manila).

