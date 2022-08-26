Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Obiena places third at Athletissima event Fabrice Coffrini, AFP Posted at Aug 26 2022 09:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippines' Ernest John "EJ" Obiena competes in the men's pole vault city event during the Diamond League athletics meeting Athletissima in Lausanne on Thursday. Obiena placed third at 5.80m with Swedish pole vaulter winning gold after clearing 6.10m. Read More: Obiena EJ Obiena Athletissima Lausanne Diamond League pole vault /news/08/28/22/man-nabbed-for-allegedly-groping-student-in-las-pias/news/08/28/22/educational-aid-distribution-improves-in-2nd-week-dswd-dilg/news/08/28/22/negros-oriental-town-mayors-family-held-hostage-for-hours/sports/08/28/22/mpl-season-10-echo-ph-keeps-tnc-winless/sports/08/28/22/look-pacquiao-earns-masters-degree-from-pcu