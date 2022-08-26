MULTIMEDIA

Obiena places third at Athletissima event

Fabrice Coffrini, AFP

Philippines' Ernest John "EJ" Obiena competes in the men's pole vault city event during the Diamond League athletics meeting Athletissima in Lausanne on Thursday. Obiena placed third at 5.80m with Swedish pole vaulter winning gold after clearing 6.10m.