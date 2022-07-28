Obiena now world's No. 3 in men's pole vault rankings

From worldathletics.org

Asia's top pole vaulter EJ Obiena made it to the top 3 of the World Athletics Ranking following his bronze-medal finish in the 2022 World Championships.

Based on the men's world pole vault ranking released on July 26, the Tokyo Olympian placed third just behind Sweden's Armand Duplantis and Christopher Nilsen of the US by accumulating a score of 1,408 points.

He surpassed Rio Olympic gold medalist and training partners Thiago Braz.

Obiena has set a new Asian record en route to winning the bronze medal in the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Obiena cleared 5.94 meters in the final at Hayward Field to break the record of 5.93 meters that he set in Innsbruck, Austria last September 2021.

He is the first Filipino athlete to win a medal in the world championships.

Obiena is now targeting to breach the 6-meter mark.