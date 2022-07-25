Silver medalist Christopher Nilsen of Team United States, gold medalist Armand Duplantis of Team Sweden and bronze medalist Ernest John Obiena of Team Philippines celebrate after competing in the Men's Pole Vault on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Christian Petersen, Getty Images/AFP

EJ Obiena is targeting greater heights after becoming the first Filipino athlete to win a medal in the World Championships on Sunday night in Eugene, Oregon (Monday morning in Manila).

Obiena won bronze in pole vault, setting a new personal best and Asian record of 5.94 meters during the final at Hayward Field.

Armand Duplantis of Sweden took the gold by setting a new world record of 6.21 meters. American Chris Nielsen took silver with 5.94 meters, needing just one attempt to clear the height. Obiena took two tries to clear 5.94 meters.

"[The] Philippines is the best in Asia for pole vault, and third best in the world," said Obiena on his official Facebook page after his latest achievement.

"Hungry for more cookie," added the 26-year-old pole vaulter, who was wearing Cookie Monster socks for the final. "The best is yet to come."

Obiena first broke the Asian record in Innsbruck, Austria last September 2021, when he cleared 5.93 meters.

Heading into the World Championships, he won a second gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games after ruling the event in Hanoi, Vietnam.

After overcoming COVID-19 in June, he competed in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League, placing sixth with a mark of 5.73 meters. He topped the Jump and Fly event in Germany in July by clearing 5.80 meters.

The next target for Obiena will be to clear 6 meters, as the Filipino pole vaulter faltered in three tries in the final after already securing a podium finish.