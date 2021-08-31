San Miguel's Alex Cabagnot will be sidelined for two weeks because of a knee injury. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Terrence Romeo is expected to play, but Alex Cabagnot will be sitting out when San Miguel Beer returns to action in the PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday.

The Beermen will face off against the TerraFirma Dyip in the second game of a triple-header at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla confirmed to ABS-CBN News that Cabagnot is sidelined by a left knee injury.

"Alex is still injured, but (he is) doing some strengthening and rehab already, as advised by the doctor," Abanilla said.

It was reported by ESPN5 that Cabagnot sustained a torn meniscus and sprained ligaments in his left knee.

Abanilla said Cabagnot will be reassessed by Dr. Raul Canlas on September 13.

The good news for SMB is that Romeo will be available to play against TerraFirma, after recovering from the knee and ankle injuries that he suffered in their first game of the conference against Meralco on July 18.

"Terrence will be able to play tomorrow after nursing his hyperextended knee and ankle sprain for quite some time," Abanilla said. "He has been joining our five-on-fives in practice already."

Romeo had to be helped off the court in the fourth quarter of SMB's game against Meralco after planting his foot wrong and twisting his ankle.

Results of Romeo's MRI were "encouraging," and the guard avoided a major injury.

San Miguel has a 3-1 win-loss record in the Philippine Cup and will be taking on a TerraFirma squad that has yet to win in four attempts.