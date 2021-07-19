PBA: Results of Terrence Romeo's MRI 'encouraging,' says SMB manager

Terrence Romeo of San Miguel Beer left with eight minutes to play in their game against Meralco after an apparent knee injury. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel Beer is still waiting for an official diagnosis but initial results of Terrence Romeo's MRI were "encouraging," according to team manager Gee Abanilla.

Romeo had to be helped off the court with some eight minutes left in the fourth quarter of the Beermen's season opener against the Meralco Bolts on Sunday night, after planting his foot wrong and twisting his ankle.

He immediately grabbed onto his left knee, and was eventually helped back to the San Miguel dugout. Romeo still led the Beermen in scoring with 18 points in what turned out to be a 93-87 defeat.

It was reported afterward that Romeo heard a "pop" when the injury occurred, and the initial diagnosis at the venue was an MCL injury.

In a message to ABS-CBN News on Monday, Abanilla said the results of the MRI done on Sunday night were "encouraging," but the team is still waiting for an official diagnosis from Dr. Raul Canlas.

"Nevertheless, we are glad with the initial MRI results," said Abanilla. "(But) I would rather wait for the medical diagnosis to be accurate."

An official diagnosis is expected Tuesday, Abanilla also said.

Romeo played just three games for San Miguel in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup before suffering a shoulder injury that forced him to leave the league's bubble in Clark, Pampanga.