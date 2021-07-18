PBA: Romeo exits SMB-Meralco game with possible knee injury

San Miguel's Terrence Romeo had 18 points before exiting in the fourth quarter due a possible knee injury. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA - San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo was helped off the court after hurting his knee in their first game of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup against the Meralco Bolts, Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

With just under nine minutes to play, Romeo was set to drive to the hoop when he planted his foot wrong and turned his left ankle. He lost possession of the ball and immediately held onto his knee, and did not run back on defense.

Play was stopped seconds later after SMB's Chris Ross drew a charge against Bong Quinto.

Romeo eventually had to be helped back to the locker room, having played 24 minutes off the bench, scoring 18 points on 9-of-18 shooting.

It was later reported by courtside reporter Carla Lizardo of One Sports that Romeo heard a "pop" and felt the pain at the side of his knee. He could not put any weight on his left leg.

The initial diagnosis at the venue was an MCL injury, but Romeo is set for an MRI as soon as possible to confirm what happened.

It's another blow for Romeo, who missed the bulk of the Beermen's campaign in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup due to a shoulder injury.

San Miguel went on to lose the game, 93-87.