LOOK: All's well that ends well between Chavit and Pacquiao

Everything seems good between former Ilocos Sur governor Luis "Chavit" Singson and retired boxing champion Manny Pacquiao.

Singson's daughter Richelle Singson-Michael has posted on Instagram a series of photos showing the two burying the hatchet nearly a year after their disagreement over sin taxes.

The two had a falling out when Pacquiao, then a senator, supported the imposition of higher excise taxes on alcohol and tobacco products.



But photos posted by Singson's daughter showed the now Narvacan mayor embracing Pacquiao.

Singson recently proposed an exhibition match between Pacquiao and American behemoth Bob Sapp.

But the retired boxer has already set himself up for an exhibition match with DK Yoo of Korea in December.

