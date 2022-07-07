Pacquiao to fight South Korean in exhibition match

MANILA -- Looks like Manny Pacquiao is going the same route as Floyd Mayweather Jr. in retirement.

This, as the former 8-division world champion is set to figure in an exhibition match against South Korean martial arts instructor DK Yoo later this year.

Pacquiao and Yoo are set to sign the agreement for their exhibition match next week, according to the invitation sent out to Philippine media on Thursday.

Yoo, who teaches self-defense through his War Combat System and has conducted martial arts seminars, has previously announced the exhibition fight in his YouTube channel.

"I have told you I'll fight against one of the best fighters in the world. I tell you right now who my next opponent. I'm going to fight against Manny Pacquiao," he said.

Yoo has not fought professionally although he claimed in his website that he has "experienced various types of martial arts including boxing, kung fu, wushu, judo."

In his last exhibition, he was badly overmatched by former UFC fighter Bradley Scott in six rounds.

Yoo claimed to have met with Pacquiao in the Filipino's residence in General Santos early this month. He even included in the same YouTube video a message from Pacquiao himself.

"DK Yoo, see you in the special event this coming December. God bless you and be safe," said Pacquiao.

The former 8-division boxing champion retired from boxing after losing in a WBA welterweight title against Cuba's Yordenis Ugas in September 2021. He later ran but lost lost in the 2022 presidential election.

Pacquiao said he will be spending his retirement with his family although there were rumors that he will be coming out of retirement.